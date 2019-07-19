Pandit families of Pampore urge authorities to restore shiv temple damaged in 2014 deluge

July 19, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Kashmiri Pandits in Pampore area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district have been waiting for restoration of an important temple for the past four years.

The local Pandits said that 300 year old shiv temple situated in Drangbal area of Pampore was immensely damaged in 2014 great deluge.

They said after the temple suffered damages in walls and ceiling they were unable to worship as per their traditional customs.

"We pay our obeisance in the compound as we couldn't pour water over the shivling inside the temple because the water gets leaked through cracks, Usha Wangnoo," a resident of Pampore said.

The residents further added that some shops and an ashram (resting place for devotees) which were made up wooden planks were severely damaged in the flood.

"The shops and the ashram were part of the temple. The wooden work has partially decomposed and can collapse any time," Usha said.

The residents told that this temple is locally known as Satishwar temple named after a saint Sat Sahib. They claimed that Sat Sahib was the teacher (Guru) of Kashmir's renowned saint and poetess, Lala Ded, who Pandits remember as Laleshwari.

They said the temple has prime importance as each year hundreds of devotees throng this place for annual Puja during the yatra of Chadi Mubarak.

They said that 145 kilometers long Chadi Mubarak yatra, which begins after Amarnath yatra starts from Dashnami Akhara in Srinagar.

During the yatra, sages perform hawans at Pampore, Bijbehara, Anantnag, Matan, Aishmukam and finally reach Pahalgam, where the procession takes rest for two days before proceeding to Amarnath holy cave from where Chadi Mubarak is returned to Dashnami Akahara.

"The devotees used to halt and take test at the ashram in Pampore and perform hawans inside the temple," Usha said, adding that after the temple was damaged they come and do hawans in the courtyard and leave.

The local Pandits in Pampore appealed authorities to help them in restoring this old temple.

Mohamad Yusuf, a local resident of Pampore said that a number of Pandit families migrated from Pampore in 1989 and only five Pandit families are residing there.

"We request the government to come forward to help them in restoring their place of worship," he said

Authorities in Pulwama said that they are committed to protect religious places of the minority community and that they will put up this issue with higher authorities to seek it's redressel.