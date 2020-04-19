Pandemic and lockdown

April 19, 2020 00:00:00 | Roouf Un Nabi Dar

As alarming as days pass, as horrible as looking back, COVID-19 gives us goose bumps. Like everyone else, we too pray that pandemic vanishes as soon as possible. This is no good losing lives. There can be nothing as bad as losing our loved ones. But let's look at some sunrise part of it. There is something to cheer about.

Social distancing has resulted in socializing with our loved ones, our family, our inner soul. Wow to the breakfast that we do together now. Granny's jokes in the morning make our day. The laughter that we have together (once lost) is rejuvenating now. Kitchen used to be only mummy's custody but we all take part now showing some random cooking skills. Forgotten when we had some indoor games last time. But the things are there now. No matter we used to connect with our family through phone calls and all that. But eye contact has some impact. It deepens our emotional bond with our loved ones. Spending time with your kids will give a Godly feeling.

I say, it is a Family Re'Union. Lost friendship with books, the habit of reading them has rejuvenated. Most importantly, one has given a look at him/her and finds it fascinating that He/she still exists. Our daily busy schedule had some serious impact that we didn't see our bosom friends for a long time now. Now we have connected to them.

Staying connected has made us happier, healthier, and more socially responsible as we continue to contend with this roughshod virus. Creative, we have become as we find some novel ways to pass this time. Something called penmanship are some people displaying. People have learnt to rummage ways to enjoy these small joys, like staying with their loved ones.

What do researchers say?

"I believe this is the start of a massive cultural change toward how we connect," says Lee Chambers, an environmental psychologist who studies the effects of our physical environments on our moods and behaviors (such as being cooped up at home because of coronavirus), and a life coach. Chambers has noticed that his male clients and friends are talking about their emotions with him, which he says didn't happen pre-coronavirus.

"With barriers of simple surface level chitchat removed and the feeling and need for survival during a crisis, it's allowed them [men] to open up and be more vulnerable," says Chambers.

Dr. Anthony Puliafico, a clinical psychologist who directs the Columbia University Clinic for Anxiety and Related Disorders in Westchester, has also noticed this change.

"We [men] have license right now to talk about what's stressing us out because we're all in it together, whereas in the past it might have felt too forward or weak," sayPuliafico.

Though men leaning on one another for emotional support is perhaps an unexpectedly positive consequence of coronavirus, it doesn't discount the loneliness many people are feeling as they practice social distancing because of COVID-19, the official term for the disease caused by the virus.

Considering the mental and physical impacts of loneliness and social isolation (the risk of premature death goes up by more than 25 percent for both), there are ways we can take advantage of social distancing to forge deeper connections with our loved ones, says Chambers.

Some of your friends and family might want to talk your ear off about COVID-19 and others would do anything to get away from the subject. It's important to figure out where you fall on this spectrum.

Seek out the family and friends who can provide the kind of socialization you're looking for and check in with your loved ones to see what they need when it comes to talking or not talking about coronavirus, says Puliafico.

Being proactive can make the difference between a bonding interaction versus a stressful one and can help you get closer to your friends and family. Find moments of solitude. It might seem like an oxymoron during a pandemic where a lot of us are lonely but it's important to connect with yourself. You can meditate, pray, or do whatever activity allows you to be present in the moment and sit with your feelings and thoughts, suggests Chambers.

"This allows us to reframe the difficult times ... and then we can spread that positivity to the people that we connect with, as we're more grounded and centered. This allows us to have a deeper connection without falling into the emotional worries and anxieties because of the time we're in," says Chambers.

