Pandach-Beehama road project rehabilitation discussed

Ganderbal, October 11:
The District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Dr Piyush Singla today reviewed the rehabilitation process of Pandach-Beehama Road Project.
The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Revenue Ganderbal, Executive Engineer R&B Ganderbal, Tehsildar Ganderbal and other concerned officials.
The meeting took a comprehensive review of rehabilitation process of shopkeepers whose shops have been removed during road widening of Pandach-Beehama Road.
During the meeting, a threadbare discussion was held on the rehabilitation process and a Task Force headed by Tehsildar Ganderbal was asked to undertake a door to door survey/verification of such shops to be removed, so as to enable the District Administration to place the case in high level committee for settlement.
In the meeting it was informed that in the first instance 44 cases pertaining to village Nagbal and Pandach have been worked out tentatively.
The DDC asked the concerned officers to remove the illegal structures and stop further construction of structures in and around the demarcation area and clear the bottlenecks if any.
DDC directed R&B engineers to demolish those structures immediately on Pandach-Behama Road whose owners have received compensation.
He stressed upon the concerned authorities to speed up the demolishing process of illegal structures and clear the pending cases immediately so that widening work of the project is completed at earliest for the benefit of commuters, besides it will provide smooth traffic management in district Ganderbal.
He called for close inter-department coordination for expediting the pace and regular monitoring of the project besides adhering to quality norms.