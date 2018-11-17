Panchs, sarpanchs without salary for 21 months

Govt yet to release Rs 80.85 Cr salary bill
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Nov 16:
As the first phase of Panchayat polls starts in the State, the government is yet to release salaries of former panchs and sarpanchs that tantamount to Rs 80.85 crore.
Sources said the State government was yet to clear salaries of 33,000 panchs and sarpanchs from across the State.
“The amount pending is of 21 months that include Rs 2000 to sarpanchs and Rs 1000 to panchs per month,” sources said. “The total pending salary Rs 80.85 crore includes Rs 21,000 each of 29,500 panchs (a total of Rs 61.95 crore) and Rs 42,000 each of 4500 sarpanchs (18.90 crore) in the State.”
Ghulam Hassan Panzoo, President of Jammu and Kashmir Awami Raj Movement, a body of former panchs and sarpanch told Rising Kashmir that despite putting their lives at risk for working at the grass-root level for that past eight years, the successive governments would withhold their salaries.
Panzoo said the Governor-led government had assured them that before the announcement of 2018 panchayat polls, all their pending liabilities would be cleared but that too proved to be a hoax.
“During our meeting with the Principal Secretary to Governor Satya Pal Malik, we were told that all our grievances will be taken care of, and were asked to participate in the upcoming elections,” he said.
Panzoo said after the announcement of polls, they again approached the administration but returned disappointed.
“We even tried to approach the Governor but it is an irony that after meeting everyone, he refused to meet us,” he said.
Panzoo claimed that owing to the government apathy, 70 percent of former panchs and sarpanchs have decided to boycott participating in the panchayat polls.
He also criticised the recent announcement of government by increasing Rs 500 wages to sarpanchs and said it was a humiliation to the panchayat system in the State.
Meanwhile, an official from Directorate of Rural Development, Kashmir, acknowledged that the department was yet to clear the dues of former panchs and sarpanchs for 2011-12 and 2012-13.
The official said they had the liability of Rs 35 crore that was yet to be released by the government.
“We have many times written to the government to release the funds, but, unfortunately, are still waiting for the approval,” an official said.
He said on November 28, they have a meeting with the Finance department and it was likely that the funds would be cleared soon.
“As of now, we have Rs 5 crore at our disposal but those funds are being sanctioned for 2018-19. So, technically, we can’t release the amount to pay their previous dues unless approved by the higher authorities,” the official said.
In the ongoing panchayat polls, the expenditure limit for sarpanch has been revised from Rs 5000 in the last polls to Rs 20,000 while for the panchs the expenditure limit has been increased from Rs 3000 to Rs 5000.
The first phase of panchayat polls 2018 in Srinagar just saw one out of the total five panchayat halqas receiving multiple nominations of contestants while the other four halqas received a single nomination each.
The polling for next eight phases would take place on November 20, 24, 27, 29, December 1, 4, 8 and 11.
The counting of votes would be held on the same day of polling and in some cases, if required, the counting would take place the next day.