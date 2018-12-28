Panchayats to act as fulcrums of rural prosperity: Secy RDD

Inaugurates 4-day officers training-cum-workshop
JAMMU:
Stressing on the importance of vibrant functioning of Panchayati Raj Institutions, Secretary Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda on Thursday said that Panchayats are the fulcrum of village development and prosperity.
The Secretary was speaking at a 4-day training-cum-workshop organized for Additional District Development Commissioners, District Planning Officers and Block Development Officers at Jammu & Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPARD), Jammu.
Deliberating on the need for organizing such training cum workshop, Sheetal said, “A team of master trainers need to be prepared and trained so that the team can further impart the same to Sarpanches and Panches at district and block levels.”
She further added that Sarpanches and Panches should be made cognizant of their rights, roles and responsibilities. “They should be imparted training regarding guidelines of all the centrally sponsored schemes such as PMAY (G), MGNREGA, GPDP so that these schemes are implemented efficiently at the ground level.”
Sheetal said that holistic development of villages is possible only when the Panchayat members fulfil their socio-economic responsibilities. She also instructed that Gram Sabhas should be held in the villages for proper planning of works as per their needs and priorities and the same should be forwarded to block and district levels.