Panchayati Raj: A reality check

Shakir Majeed Wani
Empowering the citizens at grassroot levels is one of the basic essences of vibrant democracy that holds the promise for its better future.
In today’s developed world, where the democratic setup exists in most of the countries, the people are recognized as assets rather that a liability and given fair chance in the decision making process at ground level.
Neither gold nor diamond but the people of one’s nation are the most valuable assets that form the basis of nation building. The overall welfare and prosperity of a society in general lies in the fact that how easily facilities are being made available to people especially poor and marginalized section of the society.
The concept of Local governance (presently in the form of Urban Local Bodies & Panchayati Raj Instructions-PRIs) in this regard is of great significance that can contribute to a greater extent in ensuring good governance prevails and basic amenities of people are met with provided people in these institutions are best minds, honest and dedicated in ensuring overall development of society on all fronts that they are tasked with.
Although the people of ancient times were not familiar with specific terms of Panchayati raj and other things but the concept of local governance dates back to the time when man began to live a social and organized life- though not in an organized manner as it exists nowadays.
As one turns over the pages of history, surely one finds the mention of local assemblies being organized in most of village, towns and other strategic locations where people frequently met to discuss various issues concerning the society.
During post-independence era, much focus and emphasis was laid in ensuring greater participation of local people in developmental and welfare programs for their respective areas by way of organizing local bodies where people were empowered to take decisions in certain matters.
From Balwant Rai G Mehta Committee to Gadgil Committee, a number of committees and sub committees were commissioned by successive regimes to suggest measures and ways to organize and strengthen these institutions.
Finally, the Congress led government led by P.V. Narsimao Rao succeeded in granting Constitutional status to these institutes by way of 73rd constitutional amendment, 1993 that laid down the comprehensive framework for constituting, functioning and devolution of powers to these institutions.
Jammu and Kashmir
Few days back the nine phase long Panchayat election culminated peacefully much against the expectations of government and other political parties who even boycotted it sighting the fragile security situation in the state.
Although it’s also the reality that most of candidates, some of whom are still unknown to people were elected unopposed and in appreciable number of cases there were no candidates at all.
Just delinking the elections and constitution of these institutions from the larger Kashmir issue as was being taught to people day and night in the recent elections to garner the maximum participation of people and to provide sense of normalcy, there are certain larger question that still remains unanswered:
- Have these institutions achieved, what they were meant for?
- Have they been able to do justice with their job/ responsibilities for which are being elected and paid?
- Are these institutions an example of Good Governance or another institution of corruption, favoritism and nepotism?
- Are they really working in ensuring overall development and welfare of the society or only fulfilling their selfish interests?
These are some of the questions that we should seriously think of.
As one looks upon the scorecard and performance report of these institutions in the past few years, the picture is clear cut to one and all. As per the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Raj Act, 1989 (that was enacted much before the Government of India came up with 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act.1993), there are provisions for age, eligibility, reservation etc but not for a minimum basic qualification of contesting candidate. This is where the whole issue loses its sheen, shine and relevance.
As rightly said by Nelson Mandela, “Education is the most powerful weapon to change the world”.
Then how can we let ourselves believe that any change is inevitable under this system giving the fact that most of the elected ones are illiterate though with scattered exceptions.
This became clear during the oath taking ceremony of municipal councillors last month where some of the so called elected councillors who are having much greater responsibility of preparing developmental plans for Srinagar city were not even able to read their oath form.
In today’s world where resources are very limited, we need the best brains that can plan, organize, and lead and co- ordinate in the best possible way thus ensuring the overall welfare of mankind. It’s not the matter, how much money will be credited but how best it is put to use for the welfare of society is one of the most important issue that need to be looked after.
As rightly pointed out by His Excellency, Governor of J&K that corruption and nepotism is deep rooted in the system here, these institutions too (as has been seen in past) directly or indirectly, knowingly or unknowingly became part of it.
At times the elected ones have become hurdle in the due discharge of legitimate duties of government servants only to benefit their kiths and kins.
Without any understanding of rules, regulations, government provisions and their own powers too, these institutions can never work properly for the welfare of people.
Tail Piece
Although one cannot be averse of establishing institutions at ground level that are meant for the welfare of people, as down the line these are people who knows well what they need most rather the people sitting in high offices. However under present format, it is highly flawed.
Apart from devolution of powers, the system needs an honest transformation. If Rajasthan and Haryana can have certain minimum qualification for contesting candidates then why not the state of J&K.
Even the Supreme Court of India upheld the validity of this provision as laid down by these two states by observing, “Only education gives people the power to discriminate between right and wrong and fixing educational qualification for contesting candidates was not irrelevant”.
Apart from this there must be checks and balance in place to evolve the overall performance of these institutions.
