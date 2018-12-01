Panchayat polls: Voting underway for the 6th phase in JK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Amid tight security the polling for 6th phase of panchayat polls is underway on Saturday at 3174 polling stations including 410 in Kashmir division and 2764 in Jammu division.
Reports said heavy contingents of police and paramilitary CRPF men have been deployed at polling stations to ensure incident free voting.
The polling started at 8 am and it will conclude at 2 pm.
According to officials, 771 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive including 410 in Kashmir division and 361 in Jammu division.
They said 7156 candidates in the fray for 406 Sarpanch and 2277 Panch seats in Phase-VI while 111 Sarpanchs and 1048 Panchs have been elected unopposed in this Phase.
“The areas going to polls in Phase-VI, electorate of 597396 electors will be voting for Sarpanch constituencies and 457581for Panch constituencies.”