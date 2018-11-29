Panchayat polls: Voting underway for 5th phase

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Polling for Phase-V of Panchayat elections is underway in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
Officials said, 2512 polling stations including 769 in Kashmir division and 1743 in Jammu division have been established for voters. The polling began 8 am and it will conclude at 2 pm today.
Officials said that 848 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive including 755 in Kashmir division and 93 in Jammu division.
They said 4763 candidates are in the fray for 309 Sarpanch and 1534 Panch seats in Phase-V while 118 Sarpanchs and 1046 Panchs have been elected unopposed in this Phase.
In the areas going to polls in Phase-V, officials said, electorate of 404283 will be voting for Sarpanch constituencies and 270295 for Panch constituencies.