Panchayat polls: Voting underway for 4th phase

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Polling for phase-IV of panchayat polls began on Tuesday at 2618 polling stations across the state including 639 in Kashmir division and 1979 in Jammu division.
The voting started at 8 am and it will end at 2 pm.
According to officials, 777 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive in Phase-IV including 571 in Kashmir division and 206 in Jammu division.
They said 5470 candidates are in fray for 339 Sarpanch and 1749 Panch seats in Phase-IV, while 99 Sarpanchs and 969 Panchs have been elected unopposed in this Phase.
Amid tight security arrangements 472160 electorates would be voting for Sarpanch constituencies while 332502 will be voting for Panch constituencies.