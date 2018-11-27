About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Panchayat polls: Voting underway for 4th phase

Published at November 27, 2018 09:36 AM 0Comment(s)1344views


Panchayat polls: Voting underway for 4th phase

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Polling for phase-IV of panchayat polls began on Tuesday at 2618 polling stations across the state including 639 in Kashmir division and 1979 in Jammu division.

The voting started at 8 am and it will end at 2 pm.

According to officials, 777 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive in Phase-IV including 571 in Kashmir division and 206 in Jammu division.

They said 5470 candidates are in fray for 339 Sarpanch and 1749 Panch seats in Phase-IV, while 99 Sarpanchs and 969 Panchs have been elected unopposed in this Phase.

Amid tight security arrangements 472160 electorates would be voting for Sarpanch constituencies while 332502 will be voting for Panch constituencies. 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top