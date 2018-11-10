Panchayat Polls: Training session f held at Kishtwar

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 09:
The training session of polling staff for forthcoming Panchayat Elections in the district under Phase-I was held on Friday at Conference Hal,l New DC Office Complex, Kishtwar.
According to an official, District Panchayat Election Officer, Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana, while addressing the polling staff, asked them to work with extra caution and circumspection to ensure free and fair elections.He further asked them to maintain full decorum in conduct of Panchayat elections under all means.
Besides, he advised them to go through the Manual hand book minutely for the smooth and successful conduct of Panchayati elections.
The DPEO assured the polling staff that all the facilities and proper support from district administration will be provided.
At the outset, Nodal Officer for Training Management, Pardeep Koul briefed the participants about their duties and roles besides all the key aspects of ensuing Panchayat Elections.
ADDC, Kishtwar Imam Din, ADC Kishtwar, Pawan Kumar Parihar, CPO ,Yasir L A Balwan, Tehsildar, Showkat Matoo, Master Trainer, Tanveer Malik besides polling staff under Phase- I attended the training session, the official added.