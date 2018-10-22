Panchayat Polls: Training programme for ROs, AROs held at Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 21:
A training programme for ROs and AROs was organized by District Election Authority, Udhampur here on Sunday at Conference Hall, DC Office Complex, Udhampur.
According to an official, a total of 63 ROs and 236 AROs were trained by the Master Trainers for carrying out smooth conduct of upcoming Panchayat Elections in the District.
During the training session, District level Master Trainer,Abdul Sattar gave a power point presentation regarding hands on training of election related materials, the official.
While interacted with the participants, the DPEO asked them to work in close coordination so that the Panchayat Elections in the District would be conducted successfully in a free, fair and transparent manner. He further advised them to go thoroughly through the instructions as provided in the hand book of ROs.
Deputy District Election Officer, Udhampur, Sapna Kotwal besides other officers/officials of concerned departments also attended the training programme, the official added.