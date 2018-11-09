Panchayat polls: Training imparted to over 700 staffers in Doda

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 08:
Around 768 polling staff members for Panchayat Elections were today acquainted with the polling process at Doda and Thathri on the final day of the training programme.
According to an official, on the last day, the training was imparted to polling parties of blocks Gundna and Dali Udhyanpur at Community hall, Doda. A total of 396 polling staff members were imparted training by Master Trainer AEE PHE, Fayaz Mehta.
The training for polling parties of Block Thathri and Chiralla was held at Dak Banglow Thathri where 372 polling staff members were trained by Master Trainers SDM Gandoh, Dilmir Choudhary and AEE PMGSY, Bhushan Dinish.
The polling parties were made aware about their role and responsibilities for the successful conduct of Panchayat elections in the district.
They were further advised to go through the election booklets for the hassle free and transparent elections for strengthing the democracy.