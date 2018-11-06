Panchayat polls: Training imparted to over 1000 staffers in Doda

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 05:
Around 1098 polling staff members for Panchayat polls were today acquainted with the polling process at Doda, Bhaderwah and Gandoh under the 1st phase of training programme.
According to an official, the training was being conducted for the smooth conduct of the Panchayat elections. On the first day the training was imparted to polling parties of blocks Marmat, Assar and Khellani at Community hall Doda. The training was conducted by Master trainer AEE PHE Fayaz Mehta.
The training for polling parties of Block Bhaderwah was held at Community Hall Bhaderwah in the presence of ADC Dr. Ravi Kumar Bharti and Tehsildar Gias-ul-Haq. The master trainers were AEE I&FC Maqsood Ahmed and AE PMGSY Bhushan Dinesh.
The training for polling parties of Block Gandoh and Jakyas was held at Helipad Gandoh by Master trainers SDM Gandoh Dilmir Choudhary and Tehsildar Lekh Raj.
The polling parties were made aware about their role and responsibilities for the successful conduct of Panchayat elections in the district. They were further advised to go through the Election handbooks for acquiring proper knowledge about the poll process.