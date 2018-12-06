Panchayat polls: Training imparted to 900 presiding officers in Rajouri

Rising Kashmir News:Jammu, Dec 05:
A training session for Presiding Officers (POs) was held on Wednesday at Government PG College Rajouri for the eighth phase of ongoing Panchayat polls. The training programme was conducted by district level master trainers.
According to an official, the trainees were acquainted with the operation of the ballot and allied papers for the smooth conduct of the Panchayat elections. A total of 900 presiding officers were imparted training.
The training programme was moderated by a Nodal officer for Training, Assistant Commissioner Development Rajouri Akhter Qazi under the overall supervision and directions of District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO) Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, the official said.
The ACD Rajouri said it is essential for Presiding Officers to understand their role and responsibility in performing assigned duties in a professional and competent manner for the successful conduct of elections in the district.
He advised the trainees to go through the Election handbooks for acquiring proper knowledge about the poll process.
During the training, the participants were briefed about the duties and functions of polling officers. They were advised to monitor the activities in the polling booth promptly, the official said.
The training programme was specifically held for polling staff deputed to conduct 8th phase of Panchayat Election for the Block Kalakote and Moughla, the official added.