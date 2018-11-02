Panchayat Polls: Training imparted to 3500 polling staff members in Rajouri

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 01:
In view of Panchayat Elections, a training programme for the polling staff of District Rajouri commenced on Thursday.
According to an official, around 3500 polling staff members were acquainted with the polling process at two different locations during the first phase of training.
The official said that to be conducted by numerous Master Trainers, the training programme will be held in block wise and phase manner.
On the first day, the training was imparted to polling parties for Blocks Manjakote, Panjgarain and Rajouri at Conference hall of PG College, Rajouri.The training process was coordinated by Nodal Officer, Manpower and Training, ACD Rajouri.
The training for polling parties of Block Sunderbani, Seri and Siot were held at GDC Sunderbani which was coordinated by ADC Sunderbani. The training was moderated by the Nodal Officer for Training, Assistant Commissioner Development, Rajouri Akhter Qazi, under the overall supervision and directions of District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO) Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad.
The polling parties were made aware that it is essential for every polling member to understand his role and responsibilities properly and thereafter they shall perform their duties in a professional and most competent manner for the successful conduct of Panchayat Elections in the district, the official added.
They were advised to go through the Election handbooks for acquiring proper knowledge about the poll process.
District Administration assured all facilities and proper support to Returning, Assistant Returning Officers and other polling staff.
The training to polling staff at PG college Rajouri was provided by Amim-ul-Hassan, Master, HS Kalalkass, Ateeq Ur Rehman Tr. PS Chambian, Mohammad Shafiq Khan, Tr.MS Sarala Badhanoo, Rafaqat Hussain, Tr. MS Sarotha, Ayaz Mehmood Malik, Tr. BPS Kakar Mohalla, Majeeb Ur Rehman, Tr. GPS Thanamandi.
The training at GDC Sunderbani was conducted by Rashpal Singh Master GMS Amkhori, Suresh Kumar, Master HS Dok Kangri, Rajinder Kumar, Master HS Hathal, said the official.