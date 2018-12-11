About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Panchayat polls phase-9: Pulwama witnesses lowest voter turnout till noon

Published at December 11, 2018 02:24 PM 0Comment(s)696views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Pulwama district in south Kashmir has recorded lowest voter turnout till 12 noon on Tuesday in the 9th and final phase of panchayat polls.

The voting started at 8 am and it will concluded at 2 pm.

According to election office figures, Pulwama recorded 1.1 percent voting, while Anantnag district recorded 19 percent till 12 noon.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara district recorded 41.6 percent voting, Bandipora 31.7 percent and Baramulla 28.1 percent.

In central Kashmir, Ganderbal recorded 15.4 percent voter turnout and Budgam witnessed 29.6 percent voting.

The final voter turnout shall follow.

