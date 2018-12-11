About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Panchayat polls phase-9: Pulwama records lowest voter turnout till 10 am

Published at December 11, 2018 12:14 PM 0Comment(s)840views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Pulwama district in south Kashmir has recorded lowest voter turnout till 10 am on Tuesday in the 9th and final phase of panchayat polls.

The voting started at 8 am and it will conclude at 2 pm.

According to election office figures, Pulwama recorded 0.9 percent voting, while Anantnag district recorded 7.1 percent till 10 am.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara district recorded 14.8 percent voting, Bandipora 7.5 percent and Baramulla 10.9 percent.

In central Kashmir, Ganderbal recorded 7.2 percent voter turnout and Budgam witnessed 12.2 percent voting. 

