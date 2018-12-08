Panchayat polls phase-8: Kashmir records low voter turnout till 10 am

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Kashmir recorded lowest voter turnout as compared to Jammu region till 10 am on Saturday in the ongoing eighth phase of panchayat elections.
The voting started at 8 am and it will conclude at 2 pm.
According to election office, in Kashmir division Kupwara district recorded 9.3 percent voter turnout, Bandipora 3.5, Baramulla 14.8, Srinagar 4.8 and Budgam 2.6 percent till 10 am.
In Jammu division, Reasi district recorded 18.4 percent voter turnout, Kathua 27.4, Samba 29.7, Jammu 29.8 and 29 percent poll percentage till 10 am.