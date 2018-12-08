About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at December 08, 2018 01:46 PM 0Comment(s)831views


Panchayat polls phase-8: Budgam, Srinagar witness low voter turnout till noon

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The two districts of central Kashmir—Srinagar and Budgam—recorded lowest voter turnout as compared to other districts till 12 noon on Saturday in the ongoing eighth phase of panchayat elections.

The voting started at 8 am and it will conclude at 2 pm.

According to election office, in Kashmir division Kupwara district recorded 33.7 percent voter turnout, Bandipora 10.5, Baramulla 43.6, Srinagar 7.7 and Budgam 6.5 percent till 12 noon.

In Jammu division, Reasi district recorded 62 percent voter turnout, Kathua 63.5, Samba 64.8, Jammu 64.9 and Rajouri 60.5 percent poll percentage till 12 o’clock.

