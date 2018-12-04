Panchayat polls phase-7: Voting underway in JK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The voting for Phase-7 of panchayat polls is underway amid tight security measures on Tuesday at 2714 polling stations across Jammu and Kashmir.
Contingents of police and paramilitary CRPF men have been deployed at polling stations to ensure incident free polling.
Officials said, 892 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive in this phase including 428 in Kashmir division and 464 in Jammu division.
They said 5575 candidates are in the fray for 341 Sarpanch and 1798 Panch seats while 85 Sarpanchs and 912 Panchs have been elected unopposed in this phase.
The CEO said in the areas going to polls tomorrow, an electorate of 475865 will be voting for Sarpanch constituencies and 345880 for Panch constituencies.