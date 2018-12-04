Panchayat polls phase-7: Kupwara records highest 34 percent voter turnout till noon

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The north Kashmir’s Kupwara district recorded highest 34 per cent voter turnout in Kashmir till 12 noon in the ongoing seventh phase of Panchayat elections being ehld on Tuesday.
While as central Kashmir’s Budgam district recorded lowest 9 percent voter turnout in Kashmir valley till 12 o’clock.
According to election office figures, Kupwara recorded 34 percent voting, Bandipora 17.1, Baramulla 12, Ganderbal 18.1, Budgam 9 percent and Anantnag 13.8 percent.
In Jammu region, Ramban district recorded 57.9 percent voter turnout, Reasi 61.4, Samba 64.2, Jammu 63.1, Rajouri 64 and Poonch 72 percent.