About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Panchayat Polls Phase-7: 30.3% turnout in Kashmir, 84.8% in Jammu

Published at December 04, 2018 05:49 PM 0Comment(s)1626views


Panchayat Polls Phase-7: 30.3% turnout in Kashmir, 84.8% in Jammu

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

In the seventh phase of Panchayat polls held on Tuesday, Poonch recorded the highest voter turnout with 86.6 percent voting recorded in the district while as the lowest turnout was recorded in Budgam district – 13.1 percent.   

According to official figures, in Kashmir region Kupwara district recorded 45 percent voting, Bandipora 25.2 percent, Baramulla 17.8 percent, Ganderbal 30.9 percent, Budgam 13.1 percent, Anantnag 15.5 percent. 

In Jammu region, Ramban district recorded 83 percent voter turnout, Reasi 86.7 percent, Samba 85.5 percent, Jammu 83.7 percent, Rajouri 84 percent and Poonch 86.6 percent.  

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top