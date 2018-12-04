Panchayat Polls Phase-7: 30.3% turnout in Kashmir, 84.8% in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
In the seventh phase of Panchayat polls held on Tuesday, Poonch recorded the highest voter turnout with 86.6 percent voting recorded in the district while as the lowest turnout was recorded in Budgam district – 13.1 percent.
According to official figures, in Kashmir region Kupwara district recorded 45 percent voting, Bandipora 25.2 percent, Baramulla 17.8 percent, Ganderbal 30.9 percent, Budgam 13.1 percent, Anantnag 15.5 percent.
In Jammu region, Ramban district recorded 83 percent voter turnout, Reasi 86.7 percent, Samba 85.5 percent, Jammu 83.7 percent, Rajouri 84 percent and Poonch 86.6 percent.