Published at December 01, 2018 12:18 PM 0Comment(s)972views


Panchayat polls phase 6: Low voter turnout in Kashmir till 10 am

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Kashmir Valley recorded low voter turnout till 10 am in the sixth phase of panchayat polls being held in the state on Saturday.

According to election office figures, In Kashmir region Bandipora district recorded 10.4 percent, Baramulla, 3.2, Ganderbal 18.7, Srinagar 4.7, Budgam 2.1, Kulgam 1.6 and Anantnag 2.2 percent voter turnout till 10 am.

In Jammu region, Doda district recorded 21.3 percent, Ramban 20.5, Udhampur 28, Reasi 16.1, Kathua 30.4, Samba 24.4, Jammu 29.2, Rajouri 22.4 and Poonch 29.3 percent polling.

