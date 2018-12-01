Panchayat polls phase 6: Dismal turnout in Kulgam, Anantnag till noon

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Two districts of south Kashmir—Kulgam and Anantnag—have recorded dismal voter turnout till noon in the sixth phase of panchayat polls being held on Saturday.
According to election office figures, In Kashmir region Bandipora district recorded 30.2 percent, Baramulla, 7.9, Ganderbal 33 percent, Srinagar 9.6, Budgam 6.6, Kulgam 3.4 and Anantnag 5.3 percent voter turnout till 12 noon
In Jammu region, Doda district recorded 60.7 percent, Ramban 63.6, Udhampur 65.8, Reasi 53.3, Kathua 63 percent, Samba 65.3, Jammu 66.3, Rajouri 63.5 and Poonch 68.8 percent polling.