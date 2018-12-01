About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Panchayat polls phase 6: Dismal turnout in Kulgam, Anantnag till noon

Published at December 01, 2018 02:41 PM 0Comment(s)948views


Panchayat polls phase 6: Dismal turnout in Kulgam, Anantnag till noon

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Two districts of south Kashmir—Kulgam and Anantnag—have recorded dismal voter turnout till noon in the sixth phase of panchayat polls being held on Saturday.

According to election office figures, In Kashmir region Bandipora district recorded 30.2 percent, Baramulla, 7.9, Ganderbal 33 percent, Srinagar 9.6, Budgam 6.6, Kulgam 3.4 and Anantnag 5.3 percent voter turnout till 12 noon

In Jammu region, Doda district recorded 60.7 percent, Ramban 63.6, Udhampur 65.8, Reasi 53.3, Kathua 63 percent, Samba 65.3, Jammu 66.3, Rajouri 63.5 and Poonch 68.8 percent polling.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top