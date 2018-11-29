Panchayat polls Phase-5: Low voter turnout in Kashmir, high in Jammu till 12 noon

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The two districts in south Kashmir—Pulwama and Anantnag—recorded dismal voter turnout till 12 noon on Thursday in the fifth phase of ongoing panchayat polls.
The voting started at 10 am and it will conclude at 2 pm.
According to election office, Pulwama 0.2 percent, while the voter turnout rose to 6.7 percent in Anantnag district till 12 noon.
In north Kashmir, Kupwara district recorded 30.7 percent, Bandipora 30 percent, Baramulla 26.1 percent till 12 noon.
In central Kashmir, Budgam district recorded 29. 8 percent and Ganderbal 13.2 percent.
In Jammu region, Doda district recorded 55.9 percent, Ramban 63.9 percent, Udhampur 60.3, Reasi 56.2, Jammu 59.1 percent, Rajouri 60.4 and Poonch 72 percent.