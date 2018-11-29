Panchayat polls Phase-5: Dismal voter turnout in south Kashmir till 10 am

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The two districts in south Kashmir—Pulwama and Anantnag—recorded dismal voter turnout till 10 am on Thursday in the fifth phase of ongoing panchayat polls.
The voting started at 10 am and it will conclude at 2 pm.
According to election office, Pulwama 0.2 percent, Anantnag 2.8 percecnt voter turnout till 10 am.
In north Kashmir, Kupwara district recorded 3.6 percent, Bandipora 12.6, Baramulla 12.4 percent.
In central Kashmir, Budgam district recorded 13. 8 percent and Ganderbal 6.3 percent.
In Jammu region, Doda district recorded 21.5 percent, Ramban 22 percent, Udhampur 21.9, Reasi 15.9, Jammu 25 percent, Rajouri 21.4 and Poonch 29.9 percent.