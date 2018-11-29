About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Panchayat polls Phase-5: Dismal voter turnout in south Kashmir till 10 am

Published at November 29, 2018 11:38 AM 0Comment(s)651views


Panchayat polls Phase-5: Dismal voter turnout in south Kashmir till 10 am

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The two districts in south Kashmir—Pulwama and Anantnag—recorded dismal voter turnout till 10 am on Thursday in the fifth phase of ongoing panchayat polls.

The voting started at 10 am and it will conclude at 2 pm. 

According to election office, Pulwama 0.2 percent, Anantnag 2.8 percecnt voter turnout till 10 am.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara district recorded 3.6 percent, Bandipora 12.6, Baramulla 12.4 percent.

In central Kashmir, Budgam district recorded 13. 8 percent and Ganderbal 6.3 percent.

In Jammu region, Doda district recorded 21.5 percent, Ramban 22 percent, Udhampur 21.9,  Reasi 15.9, Jammu 25 percent, Rajouri 21.4 and Poonch 29.9 percent.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top