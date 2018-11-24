About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Panchayat polls: Over 30% polls recorded in Bandipora's Sumbal

Published at November 24, 2018 11:22 AM 0Comment(s)828views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Over 30 percent voting was recorded till 11 am in the ongoing third phase of panchayat elections in Sumbal block of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

According to officials, 2138 votes were polled out of 6942 votes till 11 am today.

The polling began at 8 am and will conclude at 4 pm. 

In Baramulla, 13.12 percent turnout was recorded till 10 am in the district. While 11.12 percent polling was witnessed in Baramula, Rohama block recorded 15.18 percent voter turnout till 10 am.  

