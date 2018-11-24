Panchayat polls: Over 30% polls recorded in Bandipora's Sumbal

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Over 30 percent voting was recorded till 11 am in the ongoing third phase of panchayat elections in Sumbal block of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
According to officials, 2138 votes were polled out of 6942 votes till 11 am today.
The polling began at 8 am and will conclude at 4 pm.
In Baramulla, 13.12 percent turnout was recorded till 10 am in the district. While 11.12 percent polling was witnessed in Baramula, Rohama block recorded 15.18 percent voter turnout till 10 am.