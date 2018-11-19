Panchayat Polls: Meeting of sectoral, zonal magistrates held in Doda

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 18:
In view of the 2nd phase of Panchayat elections in Bhagwah and Kastigarh blocks of the district, District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO) Anshul Garg on Sunday convened a meeting of the Sectoral and Zonal Magistrates at conference hall DC office complex Doda.
According to an official, Superintendent of Police Doda Shabir Malik, ADDC Doda Mohd Hanief Malik, SP Operation, ASP, General Observer, Dy. SP HQ, Sectoral and Zonal Magistrates, Sectoral and Zonal Officers of Police besides other concerned officers of the Civil and Police administration were present in the meeting.
The DPEO Doda sought detailed information about the deployment of Magistrates and Police Officers in all designated sectors and zones and directed the concerned Magistrates and officers to ensure the safe deployment and arrival of polling parties and election related materials at the respective polling stations well in time.
The DPEO also directed the Police authorities to ensure that proper communication system is maintained at all polling stations so as to keep track of the law and order situation besides the hourly polling reports could be compiled well in time.
The voting and counting for Phase-II of Panchayat Polls 2018 in Bhagwah and Kastigarh blocks is scheduled to be held on November 20, the official added.
Meanwhile, General Observer Doda, Tilak Raj, also convened a meeting of Micro Observers for 2nd phase of Panchayat Elections for Bhagwah and Kastigarh blocks of District Doda at conference hall DC office complex Doda and briefed them about their role play in their respective polling stations to ensure free and fair conduct of Panchayat elections.
To strengthen the system of observation, Micro Observers are being deployed at Bhagwah and Kastigarh blocks polling stations. These micro observers would directly work under the control and supervision of the General Observer, the official added.