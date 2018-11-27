Panchayat polls: Low voter turnout recorded in south Kashmir till 12 noon

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The three districts of south Kashmir—Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag—continue to record dismal voter turnout in the fourth phase of panchayat polls being held in the state on Tuesday.
The polling started at 8 am and it will conclude at 2 pm.
Till 12 noon, according to election office, Pulwama district recorded lowest 0.6 percent voter turnout, Anantnag 4.7 percent and Kulgam 9.4 percent.
While as in north Kashmir, Kupwara district recorded 44.3 percecnt, Baramulla 50.6 percent and Bandipora 18 percent. In central Kashmir’s Budgam district 37.3 percent polling was recorded.
In Jammu region, Kishtiwar recorded 62.7 percent, Doda 50.6, Ramban 64.6, Udhampur 52, Kathua 61.5, Jammu 58.5, Rajouri 57.6 and Poonch 63 percent.