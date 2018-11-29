About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Panchayat Polls: JRL calls for shutdown in poll-bound areas

Srinagar:

 Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik have asked people to observe a complete protest shutdown in Langate, Wavoora, Sogam, Aloosa, Zainyeer, Sherabad Khore, Lalpora, Sherpathri, Khag, S.K. Pora, Litter, Tral, K-Ullar, Ramnagri, Frisal, Behibagh, K.Pora, D. Pora areas going to polls in the 5th phase of Panchayat elections thrust on them by the authoritarian state. In a statement issued here, the JRL asked “people to demonstrate their total rejection and disregard of this futile exercise by staying away and boycotting it completely.”

 

