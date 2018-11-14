About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Panchayat polls: JRL calls for shutdown across Kashmir on 17 Nov

Published at November 14, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL)  has called for a complete shutdown across Kashmir on November 17 against "yet another election drama being enacted the oppressive regime of New Delhi."

JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik urged  the people to "reject and boycott the Panchyat polls in the same way they rejected the Urban Local Bodies polls by staying indoors."

In a statement issued here, the JRL also said that strike should also be observed in the poll bound areas on November 29, 24, 27 and 29 and also on December 1,4 and 8 to a give a clear message to the world community that "people have no faith in the sham elections which are held under the presence of lakhs of additional forces."

The panchayats are scehesche to go for polls from 17 November in the state. 

 

