Panchayat Polls: In Kashmir, Ganderbal records lowest turnout, Bandipora highest till 12 noon

Published at November 17, 2018 03:02 PM 0Comment(s)1263views


Rising Kashmir News

In Kashmir, Ganderbal recorded the lowest turnout of 9.7% while as Bandipora recorded highest 42% till 12 noon in the first phase of Panchayat Polls on Saturday.  

The poll percentage, according to offcials till 12 noon was:

Srinagar 19%, Ganderbal 9.7%, Budgam 11.9%, Baramulla 36.5%, Kupwara 35.2%, Handwara 28%, Bandipora 42%, Leh 23.6%, Kargil 14.6%, Doda 60.1%, Ramban 69.4%, Kathua 62.9%, Rajouri 62.9%, Poonch 50%.

In Kashmir shutdown is being observed following the strike call given by JRL. 

Brisk polling has been recorded in Jammu division. 

