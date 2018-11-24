Panchayat polls: Ganderbal records 9% percent voter turnout till noon

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Over 9 percent voter turnout was recorded in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district till 12 noon, while over 40 percent voter turnout was recorded in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district in the third phase of panchayat elections being held in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
According to election office, in Kashmir division Kupwara district recorded 39.3 percent voter turnout, Bandipora 40.3, Ganderbal 9.2, Baramulla 20.1, Budgam 33.1, Kargil 52.5 and Leh 48.1 percent.
In Jammu division, Kishtwar recorded 51.1 percent voter turnout, Doda 52.3, Ramban 62.3, Udhampur 60.3, Kathua 62.5, Rajouri 61 and Poonch 67 percent.