Panchayat polls: Dismal voting in south Kashmir till 10 am

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The three districts of south Kashmir—Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag—have recorded low voter turnout in the fourth phase of panchayat polls being held in the state on Tuesday.
The polling started at 8 am and it will conclude at 2 pm.
Till 10 am, according to election office, Pulwama district recorded lowest 0.6 percent voter turnout, Anantnag 2.6 percent and Kulgam 3.7 percent.
While as in north Kashmir, Kupwara district recorded 16. 4 percecnt, Baramulla 26. 8 percent and Bandipora 3.2 percent. In central Kashmir’s Budgam district 29.1 percent polling was recorded till 10 am.
In Jammu region, Kishtiwar recorded 26. 8 percent, Doda 21.7, Ramban 22.8, Udhampur 19.3, Kathua 26, Jammu 18.3, Rajouri 23.2 and Poonch 26.1 percent.