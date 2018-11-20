Panchayat polls: Bandipora records over 28 percent, Anantnag 0.5 percent voter turn out till 10 am

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Over 28 per cent polling was recorded till 10: am in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday in the 2nd phase of panchayat polls being held on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir.
The lowest voter turnout 0.5 per cent was witnessed in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
In Kashmir division, Kupwara recorded 11.8 percent voter turn out, Bandipora 28.8 , Baramulla 3.5 , Ganderbal 10.5 , Anantnag 0.5 , Kargil 5.1 and Leh 6 percent till 10 am.
In Jammu division, Kishtwar recorded 13.5 poll percentage, Doda 17.3 , Ramban 18.6, Udhampur 30.3, Kathua 17.8, Rajouri 22.6 and Poonch 27.5 percent till 10 am.