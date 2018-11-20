Panchayat polls: Bandipora records 57 percent voter turnout till noon

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Over 57 percent voter turnout was recorded in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, while the poll percentage crossed 8 percent in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district in the 2nd phase of panchayat election being held in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
According to election office, Kupwara district recorded 56.9 percent voter turnout, Bandipora 57.2, Baramulla 7.4, Ganderbal 21.7, Anantnag 8.8, Kargil 35.3 and Leh 40.3 percent polling till 12 noon.
In Jammu division, Kishtwar witnessed 43.7 percent polling, Doda 51.5, Ramban 48.9, Udhampur 55.5, Kathua 53.3, Rajouri 61.1 and Poonch 59.9 percent.