Panchayat Polls: 74.1% voting recorded in first phase

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
In the first phase of Panchayat elections 74.1 percent of voting was recorded on Saturday, as per official figures.
In districts, highest turnout of 83.6 percent was recorded in Udhampur while as lowest turnout of 11.9 percent was recorded in Ganderbal district.
District-wise poll percentage recorded is -- Srinagar 21.8%, Ganderbal 11.9%, Budgam 30.1%, Baramulla 69.1%, Kupwara 71.9%, Bandipora 55.7%, Leh 59.7%, Kargil 70.9%, Doda 80.8%, Ramban 78.2%, Kathua 80%, Rajouri 78.9%, Poonch 78.7%., Kishtwar 74.1%, Udhampur 83.6%.