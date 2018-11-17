About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Panchayat Polls: 74.1% voting recorded in first phase

Published at November 17, 2018 07:40 PM 0Comment(s)804views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

In the first phase of Panchayat elections 74.1 percent of voting was recorded on Saturday, as per official figures.

In districts, highest turnout of 83.6 percent was recorded in Udhampur while as lowest turnout of 11.9 percent was recorded in Ganderbal district.

District-wise poll percentage recorded is -- Srinagar 21.8%, Ganderbal 11.9%, Budgam 30.1%, Baramulla 69.1%, Kupwara 71.9%, Bandipora 55.7%, Leh 59.7%, Kargil 70.9%, Doda 80.8%, Ramban 78.2%, Kathua 80%, Rajouri 78.9%, Poonch 78.7%., Kishtwar 74.1%, Udhampur 83.6%.

 

