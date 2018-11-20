Panchayat Polls: 71.1% voting in Phase-II

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A total of 71.1% polling was witnessed across the State in the Phase-II of Panchayat Polls held on Tuesday.
According to the Chief Electoral Officer J&K, Shaleen Kabra, 80.4% polling was witnessed in Jammu division and 52.2% in Kashmir division.
Giving district-wise details, Kabra said that Kupwara witnessed 69.7%, Bandipora 66.3%, Baramulla 11.2%, Ganderbal 27.4%, Anantnag 1%, Kargil, 66.5%, Leh 66.3%, Kishtwar 77.8%, Doda 81.7%, Ramban, 72.3%, Udhampur 83.9%, Kathua 78.7%, Rajouri 83.5% and Poonch 81.7%.
For Phase-III of Panchayat Polls, voting will take place on 24 November 2018.