Panchayat Polls: 2nd phase of training for ROs, AROs held at Ramban

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 22:
The 2nd phase of training of ROs and AROs for Panchayat Elections in the district held at Conference Hall, Maitra, Ramban.
According to an official, Nodal Officer for Training Management, Viqar Gari asked the participants to ensure the adherence of Model Code of Conduct and guidelines of ECI in letter and spirit. He advised them to go through the manual hand book for the smooth and successful conduct of Panchayat elections.
The Nodal Officer called upon the concerned officers to stay prepared well before the polls. He asked the election officials to maintain utmost caution while performing their duties and further emphasized on maintaining coordination for smooth conduct of Panchyat polls.
The participants were briefed about their duties and roles besides all the key aspects of ensuing Panchayat elections, the official added.
The official added Master Trainers, ZEPO, Parshotam Singh Raju, Lecturer Mohammad Mumtaz Bhat and Anil Kumar gave hands on training to around 200 participants about handling of Ballot Box and other election materials.
An interactive session was also held in which queries of the participants were answered by the Nodal Officer, the official added.