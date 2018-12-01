Panchayat Polls - 2018: JK witnesses 76.9% voting in Phase-VI

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
In the Phase-VI of Panchayat Polls held today, overall poll percentage of 76.9% was witnessed across the State.
According to the Chief Electoral Officer J&K, Shaleen Kabra, 84.6% polling was witnessed in Jammu division and 17.3% in Kashmir division.
Giving district-wise details, Kabra said that Bandipora witnessed 35.3% polling today, Baramulla 12.1%, Ganderbal 41.5%, Srinagar 12.5%, Budgam 9%, Kulgam 4.6%, Anantnag 7.3%, Doda 80.4%, Ramban 81.5%, Udhampur 88.5%, Reasi 85.6%, Kathua 84%, Samba 84.7%, Jammu 87.1%, Rajouri 83.6% and Poonch 81.8%.