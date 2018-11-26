Panchayat poll arrangements reviewed at B’la, Kupwara

Baramulla, November 25:
District Election Officer Baramulla Dr Nasir Ahmad Naqash today chaired a meeting here at Dak Bungalow to review the arrangements put in place for the smooth and fair conduct of panchayat polls scheduled on November 27th.
On the occasion, a thorough discussion with regard to the necessary arrangements including deployment of poll staff, transportation of polling material, heating and lighting arrangements, security arrangements at the polling stations and other requisite arrangements was held.
Emphasizing upon the officers for maintaining close coordination, the DEO stressed for working with synergy and enthusiasm so that elections are conducted in free and fair manner. He directed for the deployment of polling staff and material well in advance at the respective polling stations adding that such an exercise will help in conducting the polls in hassle free manner.
Meanwhile, the DEO was informed that in district Baramulla, polling in 03 blocks has been scheduled in Phase-IV in which 71 candidates for 27 sarpanch halqas and 167 candidates for 220 panch halqas are in fray. He said that 116 polling locations have been established wherein about 32319 eligible voters can cast their votes.
Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla Mir Imtiyaz Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Dy DEO, District Panchayat Officer, Observers, ROs, AEROs, and various other concerned were present on the occasion.
Similarly, District Election Officer (DEO) Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir also chaired a meeting here to review the arrangements put in place for the smooth and fair conduct of remaining phases of Panchayat Polls in the district.
On the Occasion, a thorough discussion with regard to the necessary arrangements including deployment of poll staff, transportation of polling material, heating and lighting arrangements, security arrangements at the polling stations and other requisite arrangements was held wherein the concerned authorities briefed the chair about various issues being faced by them.
Emphasizing upon the officers for maintaining close coordination, the DEO stressed for working with added synergy and enthusiasm so that elections are conducted in free and fair manner. He directed for the deployment of polling staff and material well in advance at the respective polling stations adding that such an exercise will help in conducting the polls in hassle free manner.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara & Handwara, SSP Kupwara, ACD, ACR, SDM Lolab, Observers, ROs, AEROs, tehsildars and various other concerned were present on the occasion.