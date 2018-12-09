Panchayat Hanga of Bhadarwah block went to polls in the seventh phase on December 4.

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Guv forms high-level panel to address employees’ grievances


Jammu, Dec 8:

 Taking cognizance of the frequent representations regarding service related grievances of the government employees, Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday ordered constitution of a high-level ‘Service Grievance Committee’.
The Committee would be headed by the Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma.
The members of the Committee include Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning Development, Monitoring & Public Grievances, Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary (after being relieved as CEO) and Hilal Ahmad Parray, Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department.
The committee would hear the grievances on the service related matters of the government employees and take appropriate action on the merits of each case.

 

