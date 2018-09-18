About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Panchayat ghar set ablaze in Tral

Published at September 18, 2018 12:19 AM 0Comment(s)351views

Police registers FIR: SP Awantipora


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 17:

 A panchayat ghar was set on fire by unidentified persons in Seer village of Tral area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district during the preceding night.
Police sources said unidentified persons set ablaze a Panchayat ghar in Seer, Tral during the night, causing damage to the building.
Two windows of the panchyat ghar were damaged in the fire incident.
The fire was controlled soon after the flames began emanating from the building.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Awantipora, Zahid Malik while confirming the incident said an FIR was registered by police.
“We have started the investigation into the matter. However, no arrest has been made so far,” he said. (Additional inputs from KNS)


