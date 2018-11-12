Panchayat Ghar set ablaze in Anantnag

Shafat MirAnantnag, Nov 11:
Unknown persons set ablaze a Panchayat Ghar at Bul Bul Nowgam in Brakpora area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district Sunday evening.
As per an official, the locals informed Police about the fire in Bulbul Nowgam area after which fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse off the fire.
The building has suffered massive damage while an FIR has been lodged and investigations initiated.
Several incidents of fire in Panchayat Ghars have been witnessed since last couple of months while the Panchayat elections are scheduled in the coming days.