Panchayat elections: Poll parties dispatched in Udhampur, Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, November 30: -
As many as, 367 polling parties have been dispatched on Friday for sixth phase of Panchayat elections in block Udhampur under the supervision of District Panchayat Election Officer, Ravinder Kumar.
According to an official, DPEO informed that a total of 1,21,436 electorate including 56,277 male and 63,677 females will exercise their right to franchise in the Panchayat elections. He appealed the voters to come out in large number and cast their vote in a free and fair manner.
Meanwhile, the official said, nearly, 275 polling parties along with polling material were dispatched today for phase VI of Panchayat elections in Vijaypur, Bari-Brahmana and Purmandal blocks of the district.
District Election Officer, Sushma Chauhan, monitored the whole process by personally visiting each block office of Purmandal, Bari-Brahmana and Vijaypur. She ensured that all the necessary arrangements are put in place for conduct of these polls in a free and fair manner.
Pertinently, a total of 149 Sarpanchs and 649 Panchs are in fray in theses three community development blocks of Samba district.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Arun Manhas, was also present on the occasion, he added.