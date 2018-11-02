Panchayat bodies not moved by SAC-approved honorarium

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Nov 01:
A panchayat body is unhappy with the government’s announcement of enhancement of honorarium of panchs and sarpanchs, who have warned boycott of upcoming panchayat polls.
The State Administrative Council (SAC) Wednesday approved honorarium for sarpanchs and panchs to be elected in the ensuing Panchayat polls.
The sarpanchs would be paid a monthly honorarium of Rs 2500 and panchs Rs 1000 now.
Calling the recent decision as “mockery”, Ghulam Hassan Panzoo, President of Jammu and Kashmir Awami Raj Movement, a body of former sarpanch and panchs told Rising Kashmir that they would start agitation as their demands had fallen to deaf ears.
“We won’t let Panchayat polls happen in the State. The government is doing injustice with us," he said.
Panzoo said they would protest in Jammu on the first day of reopening of Darbar.
The president said, despite visiting the Governor's office three times, he declined an appointment.
“The response of Governor was shocking as he is a State leader and we were expecting justice from him. There is no government right now. They didn’t want us grow as they fear sharing political power,” he said.
Panzoo said they had a number of meetings with the Divisional Commissioner as well.
“The government had promised to fulfil our demands, but the increment came as a shocker. We don’t accept it,” he said.
Panzoo said the government had only increased Rs 500 to panchs and sarpanchs which was a humiliation to the panchayat system in the State.
“The State government has set honorarium of panchs by Rs 1000 and sarpanchs by Rs 2500, which is humiliating. The sarpanches were already taking Rs 2000. It is an insult to the Panchayat institution and its members in the State,” he said.
Panzoo said they had demanded honorarium of Rs 5000 for panchs and 7000 for sarpanchs.
“How will an increment of Rs 500 help us,” asked Panzoo. “The honorarium of ex-panchs and panchs are still pending from April 2011 to March 2013.”
He said the government had not implemented the 73rd and 74th amendments in the State and is yet to release the funds which are still pending.
“They are spending Rs 300 crore on elections which do not serve any purpose. They should instead fulfil our demands which are genuine. The new candidates hardly come forward for Panchayat polls. It is the ex- Panchayat candidates who are coming forward with 100 percent will," Panzoo said.
He said a huge number of people often visit the Panchayat offices related to matters like judiciary, administration or others.
“We need to spend money at least on serving tea to visitors, fuel of vehicles, and other things. Like MLAs and different district offices, our offices also have more rush of people. This is not a salary but an honorarium, which is genuine," Panzoo said.
Concerned about the unstable situation in Kashmir, he said there were no particular volatile areas, but the whole Valley was volatile including south and north Kashmir.
“Panchayat polls in Kashmir are difficult than Jammu region. In Jammu, about 60 to 70 percent of people will turn out for polls but in Kashmir, it is difficult,” he said. “Despite unstable situation still, we were ready to fight panchayat polls. The government is exploiting us.”
However, Panzoo said there was no rehabilitation of families of Panchayat members who were killed in past years.
“Our 16 panchayat members were killed in the past and government has done nothing for the rehabilitation of their families. It is shameful. If a political worker’s family is rehabilitated then why not the family of Panchayat members,” he said.
President, All J&K Panchayat Conference, Shafiq Mir said the government should enhance the honorarium of panchs and sarpanchs at par with municipal counsellors and chairman of the municipality.
“The government is giving Rs 20,000 to the municipal counsellor and Rs 25,000 to the chairman of the municipality. Why this discrimination with us. This is injustice and unfair. The government should look at it again,” Mir told Rising Kashmir.