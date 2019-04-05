Panch succumbs to injuries

April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A panch from Kulgam, who was critically injured in militant firing last evening, succumbed to injuries.

A police official said militants barged into the house of Abdul Majeed Dar at Shalipora on Wednesday night and shot at him from close range.

Dar, elected as panch in last year's Panchayat elections, was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition.

However, he later succumbed to injuries.

The deceased was formerly associated with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).