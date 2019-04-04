Panch shot at in Kulgam

April 04, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Unknown gunmen Wednesday evening fired upon a PDP panch Abdul Majeed at Katrasoo area of Kulgam, injuring him critically.

Majeed was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors referred him to Srinagar hospital for a specialised treatment.

A police spokesman said Abdul Majeed Dar S/O Mohammad Ramzan Dar R/O Shalipora Kulgam, was fired upon at his residence.

“He was initially referred to District Hospital Kulgam, where from doctors shifted him to tertiary care hospital. He has received one fire shot injury in abdomen,” he said.

Police has registered a case and taken up investigation.