Pan Ladakh ‘open Kargil-Skardu road movement’ begins

Kargil:
Anjuman Jamiyat Ullama Isna Ashriya Kargil (AJUIAK) on Friday appealed the people to support the Movement for Opening Kargil Skardu Road after the Friday Prayers and on the call of President Sheikh Na’zir Mehdi Mohammadi, People from all walks of Life in Several Parts of Ladakh Region supporting the call protested for opening the road.
The Major Protest of the movement was held in Kargil Town after Friday Prayers which was led by the President AJUIAK, Shiekh Nazir Mehdi Mohammadi and other Clergies, Social and Political Activists.
The main Protest was held in Kargil town, which start from the Campus of Anjuman Jamiyat Ullama office and marched through Khomeini Chowk and Culminated at Laal-Chwok.
The protesters were raising slogans against the Injustices with the people and demanding opening Kargil Skardu Road on Humanitarian Grounds.
On this occasion President Hozia Illmiya Isna Ashriya Kargil Sheikh Na’zir Mehdi Mohammadi, while interacting with the protestor told that there is some 12 to 15,000 divided family in Ladakh and the miseries of these families should be considered and requested government of India to Open Kargil Skardu Road and Turtuk Khapulo Road on humanitarian basis.
Sheikh Nazir Mehdi referring to the resolution of the Parliament of India passed in 1994, told that if India Considers Gilgit Baltistan as its integral Part then they should also consider the plight of the people of GB and Ladakh.
He told that after the partition of 1947 families divided in a night and in 1971 more villages came under India like Hundermo, Budgam, Tyakshi, Cholunkha etc and more families were divided, which has created a space of desperate among the divided families and some of the members died in the hope of meeting with their nears and dears which is a very great human suffering.
Speaking about the Zojjila Tunnel and Airport Issue, the president said that if Government of India Cannot spend budget on these projects then the easiest route for all weather connectivity is Kargil Skardu Road and government should take up this matter with the Pakistan Government as they have already stated that they are ready to open this route.
Ladakh on this side and Gilgit Baltistan across the border are places known for their peace loving people and unique culture which has led these two places as no crime zone in both the countries still Government of India and Pakistan are not ready to open these roads on the other hand Wagha, Muzaffarabad and Poonch Rawalkote roads, he added.
While Speaking to the Gathering on this occasion Social Activist and Journalist Sajjad Kargili, said that people of this region always demanding for connectivity with dignity but unfortunately people of Kargil, Turtuk and ChoChot Areas are being deprived from development by every time and government.
He said that we will continue our struggle for justice and connectivity with respect until the demands would not meet.
Sajjad further said that Government of India has always taken people of Kargil for granted and they treat us even worse than second class citizen.
“If GoI can build highways in Afghanistan then why they are failed to provide a small aircraft for its own people, so we shall fight and intensify our struggle for n al weather connectivity” Sajjad Said.
Similarly Protested erupted in the second coldest Place of the World, Drass where Friday Prayer Imams of Different Sects staged joint protest supporting the movement, while as similar protest also held in Sankoo Pashkum and Turtuk Areas.