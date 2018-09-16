Pamposh hotel damaged in massive fire

Five fire fighters injured
Sajidah YousufSrinagar, Sept 15:
A massive fire broke out at hotel Pamposh Lal-Chowk, the main commercial hub of Srinagar city on Saturday. While all the inmates were safely evacuated, five fire fighters injured in the incident.
Eye witnesses said that the fire started from the top floor of six- storey building and engulfed the entire top floor. Within short span of time it spread to other floors of the hotel.
Many media houses had offices in the building. The staff members and other inmates were evacuated safely.
As smoke continued to emanate from the building, fire fighters were making every effort to douse the fire. Panic gripped people, present on spot, when fire went out of control setting everything ablaze.
Fire and Emergency Services Department officials said the incident took place in the afternoon and they rushed immediately to the spot.
“We got the first call at 1:51 pm and our team rushed towards thespot without any delay. By the time our team reached there the fire had already engulfed the building,” official said.
According to official sources five fire fighters injured while performing their duty. One of the injured is reportedly serious. The injured included Alamdin, Riyaz Ahmad, Abdul Majeed, Sammer Ahmad and Mushtaq Ahmad. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.